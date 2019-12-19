Realme X2 to go on sale in India starting today: Here's how you can buy one

Realme X2 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Realme India has recently launched the Realme X2 smartphone in India alongside the much-awaited Realme Buds Air. The smartphone is going on sale for the first time in India today, December 20, 12 noon. The key highlights of the smartphone include a 64MP quad-camera setup, Super VOOC flash charge technology and much more. If you are planning to buy the Realme X2, here's everything you need to know.

Realme X2 Specifications

Realme X2 sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ AMOLED with a waterdrop style notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports the company's VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

In terms of the optics, the Realme X2 comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter up front.

Realme X2 Price, Availability, Launch offers

Realme X2 comes in three colour variants - Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White. The mid-range smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

Realme X2 is available via Realme's own e-store as well as the e-commerce website Flipkart. The smartphone will go on sale at 12 noon today, December 20. On Flipkart, the smartphone will be available at an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 for purchases made using ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Additionally, the users can also get no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on all credit and debit cards.

Customers buying the Realme X2 from realme.com will get 10 per cent Supercash up to Rs. 1000 and cashback of up to Rs. 500 through MobiKwik. Also, customers can avail the benefits of up to Rs. 11,500 on Jio applicable on realme.com, Flipkart & offline stores.