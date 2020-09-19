Realme UI 2.0 arrive on Sep 21 with Narzo 20 series.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme will unveil its new Android 11-based 'UI 2.0' skin on September 21, alongside the Narzo 20 series of smartphones. "Are you ready to level up? Presenting #SeamlessFun for Gen Z with #realmeUI 2.0 based on @Android 11, coming with the #Narzobyrealme series," the company said in a tweet.

The brand has rolled out Realme UI 2.0 beta update to its flagship smartphone Realme X50 Pro. As expected, it is a tweaked version of ColorOS 11 just like the original Realme UI and ColorOS 7.

The Narzo 20 series will include three devices -- Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. Realme Narzo 20A is expected to come in two variants -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. It will come in victory blue and glory silver colour options.

The Narzo 20 may come in 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage editions. It will also come in the same colours as Realme Narzo 20A.

