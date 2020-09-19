Saturday, September 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Realme UI 2.0 arrive on Sep 21 with Narzo 20 series

Realme UI 2.0 arrive on Sep 21 with Narzo 20 series

Chinese smartphone maker Realme will unveil its new Android 11-based 'UI 2.0' skin on September 21, alongside the Narzo 20 series of smartphones.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2020 17:44 IST
realme, realme ui, realme ui update, narzo 20, latest tech news

Realme UI 2.0 arrive on Sep 21 with Narzo 20 series.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme will unveil its new Android 11-based 'UI 2.0' skin on September 21, alongside the Narzo 20 series of smartphones. "Are you ready to level up? Presenting #SeamlessFun for Gen Z with #realmeUI 2.0 based on @Android 11, coming with the #Narzobyrealme series," the company said in a tweet.

The brand has rolled out Realme UI 2.0 beta update to its flagship smartphone Realme X50 Pro. As expected, it is a tweaked version of ColorOS 11 just like the original Realme UI and ColorOS 7.

The Narzo 20 series will include three devices -- Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. Realme Narzo 20A is expected to come in two variants -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. It will come in victory blue and glory silver colour options.

The Narzo 20 may come in 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage editions. It will also come in the same colours as Realme Narzo 20A.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X