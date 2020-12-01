Image Source : QUALCOMM Realme Race smartphone with Snapdragon 888 5G chipset announced.

Realme on Tuesday announced a new smartphone 'Race' with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform. The announcement was made on the heels of the two-day Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020.

According to the company, the Snapdragon 888 chipset with its limitless possibilities will connect more people around the world with a fast and smooth 5G experience especially in terms of gaming, video and communication capabilities.

Realme has launched various smartphones across all price ranges from entry-level up to flagship segments, including India's first 5G smartphone Realme X50 Pro 5G.

“This is a milestone both for realme and our users. realme is working towards being a democratizer of next-gen 5G technology unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021.” said Madhav Sheth, VP, realme & CEO, realme India and Europe.

“We have closely worked with Qualcomm Technologies since its inception to bring a slew of high quality, powerful smartphones to consumers around the world from the 4G to the promising 5G era. In 2020, realme was one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform in realme X50 Pro 5G, becoming the first 5G flagship smartphone in India. The realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 has been widely recognized by the markets worldwide.” he added.

(with IANS inputs)