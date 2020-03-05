Realme eyes 40% offline market share in India: Madhav Sheth

Image Source : IANS Presently, Realme has a 30% offline market share

After cementing its position in the online segment in India, Chinese smartphone maker Realme is now eyeing 40 per cent in offline sales this year, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth said on Thursday. Currently, Realme has 30 per cent sales coming from offline and 70 per cent from the online segment.

"Realme 6 and 6 Pro will help deepen our brand penetration across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Offline retail strategy paves the way for a more immersive and engaging experience, helping consumers to touch, feel and experience the product at a more personalised level," Sheth told IANS.

Realme's revenue reached Rs 15,000 crore and smartphone shipments reached over 2.5 crore units in 2019 (year-on-year whopping growth of 500 per cent from 2018).

"This year, we are targeting to increase our offline sales to 40 per cent. Going forward, Realme will maintain a healthy mix of both offline channel and online strategies for the Indian market," Sheth added.

The company also aims to build connections with more distributors and dealers instead of providing high margins and sacrifice products and, in turn, the user experience.

"Even though we are not that big in offline markets, I believe Realme has the best offline channel relations than any other brands," Sheth emphasized.

The company sold more than 60 lakh Realme 5 series devices in India last year and took manufacturing to 35 lakh units per month, with 50 per cent local sourcing.

"We have seen an enthusiastic response in our online strategy and formed a loyal customer base with youth and millennials. The idea is now to take Realme's philosophy, brand values, industry-leading features direct to the consumers and establish a long-term relationship," the Realme CEO told IANS.

Both Realme 6 and 6 Pro feature many industry-first upgrades and "will help us make deeper inroads into smartphone-savvy public at large". Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday launched its Realme 6 series smartphones powered by 90Hz "ultra-smooth display" at a starting price of Rs 12,999 in the country.

Latest technology reviews, news and more