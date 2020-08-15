Realme C12 launched in Indonesia: Here’s what to expect from the India launch

Image Source : REALME Realme C12 is set to launch in India on August 18.

Realme C12 has launched in Indonesia ahead of the India launch. The Chinese tech giant has already announced the India launch of the smartphone for August 18. With the device being launched outside the country, we now know what to expect from the upcoming handset.

The Realme C12, when it arrives in India, is expected to be quite similar to the Indonesian version. This means that the specifications and the design will be more or less the same. However, it is the price that we will have to look forward to at the India launch on August 18.

Here’s what we know from the Indonesia launch of the Realme C12:

Realme C12 Price

Realme C12 has been priced at IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the sole 3GB + 32GB variant. The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Marine Blue and Coral Red. This suggests that the smartphone could be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India. The colour options and storage variant is expected to remain the same.

Realme C12 Specifications

Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Realme C12 runs on Android 10 layered with Realme UI on top.

In terms of the optics, the Realme C12 features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

