Realme Buds Air Neo might launch in India soon: Leaked specifications and more

Realme entered the truly wireless earphones market recently with the launch of the Realme Buds Air. The TWS earphones soon became one of the best selling pair of earphones in India. This was mainly due to the fact that the earphones were available with a price tag fo Rs. 3,999. The company is now gearing up to launch an even cheaper variant called Realme Buds Air Neo.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo will come with a 17-hour battery life. The report also suggests that the budget earphones will be powered by the same custom R1 chip that is found in the Buds Air.

In the road to making the earphones cheaper, the company will need to make a fair share of compromises. These compromises can be seen on the selection of the charging port, which in this case is a microUSB port. To recall, the Buds Air came with a USB Type-C port bringing convenience for those carrying latest smartphones that take advantage of USB Type-C. Also, unlike the Buds Air, the upcoming Buds Air Neo will not support wireless charging.

Apart from that, most of the features, including the design, remain the same. However, the Buds Air Neo is expected to come only in two colours - White and Black. The iconic yellow colour that represents the brand will be missing from the Neo lineup.

As for the specifications, the Buds Air Neo will feature 13mm audio drivers with support for the Realme’s Gaming Mode that promises to offer low-latency audio streaming. For connectivity, the TWS earphones will take advantage of Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

While the report does not tell us anything about the launch date, we can expect the Buds Air Neo to arrive alongside the Realme Watch and Realme TV on May 25.

