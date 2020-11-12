Realme 7 5G launch teased for November 19: Here's what to expect

Image Source : REALME / TWITTER Realme 7 5G launching soon.

Realme has just announced that it will be launching a new 5G smartphone on November 19. The Chinese smartphone giant has also confirmed that the new smartphone is the 5G variant of the Realme 7 and it will be dubbed as Realme 7 5G. The smartphone is currently launching in UK and it might make its way to India soon.

Realme 7 5G will be launched at 10 AM GMT (3:30pm IST) at a virtual event that will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels including Twitter and Facebook, as well as on YouTube.

Realme also posted an image of the Realme 7 5G, which confirms the smartphone will pack a punch-hole display and feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

A Realme phone with model number RMX2111, believed to be Realme 7 5G, was recently spotted and this model number was originally associated with Realme V5, suggesting that Realme 7 5G will be a rebadged Realme V5 that launched in China in August.

Currently, the Realme 7 series has three smartphones such as the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 7i. The Realme 7 5G may come with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. The IPS LCD screen may produce a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone may ship with up to 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage. It could be housing a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

(with inputs from IANS)

