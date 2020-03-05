Realme 6, 6 Pro launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected specifications and more

Realme 6 series launch in India

Realme is all geared up to launch its new smartphones -- the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro in India. The new Realme smartphones (for which Bollywood actor Salman Khan is the brand ambassador) are successors to the Realme 5 series that arrived in India last year. Additionally, the company will launch the Realme Band alongside. For those who don't know, Realme was expected to host an event for the same in New Delhi, India. However, the escalating Coronavirus threat led the company to drop the launch event plans and go for an online launch. Read on to know how you can watch the launch live online and more.

Realme 6, 6 Pro launch in India: How to watch the live stream

For those who are interested in witnessing the arrival of the new Realme 6 series, Realme will be streaming the launch live on its YouTube channel. Here's the link for the same:

In addition to this, you can also head to Realme's social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and even the Realme website to view the live streaming of the launch in India today.

Realme 6, 6 Pro launch in India: Expected features, specifications, price

The Realme 6 and the 6 Pro will fall in the budget segment and we have a couple of features that are confirmed to arrive with the smartphones. The Realme 6 series will come with a 90Hz display, becoming the first budget smartphones to sport a high refresh rate.

Both smartphones are expected to come with a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back and in-display front cameras. While the Realme 6 will get a single in-display selfie camera, the Realme 6 Pro will feature dual front cameras aligned in a pill shape. Additionally, the smartphones are expected to come with 30W fast charging.

While there is no word on the pricing details, the Realme 6 and the 6 Pro might fall under Rs. 15,000.

Realme Band: Expected features, specifications, price

The Realme Band will be the company's first fitness band. It will come with IP68 water resistance, a large colour display, sleep quality monitor, USB direct charge, smart notifications, real-time heart rate monitor, and 9 different sports modes. Among the sports modes, there will be a Cricket mode, especially designed for the Indian audience.

Additionally, the Realme Band will be available in Black, Yellow, and Olive green colour options and could be priced below Rs. 3,000.

Latest technology reviews, news and more