PUBG Mobile Season 13 launching soon, here’s a look back at Season 12

PUBG Mobile players are currently excited about the upcoming Season 13. While the excitement is too much, there is still time on the clock until the update starts rolling out the masses. As people wait for the Season 13 with all the eagerness, here’s a quick look back at what happened in the successful Season 12.

With the launch of the Season 12, PUBG Mobile celebrated its 2nd anniversary this year, which brought an overall festive scene for the gamers. Alongside that, a range of in-game elements based around the theme of "2gether we play" were given away.

One of the much-appreciated updates was the inclusion of the Anniversary Amusement park. The total number of visitors who entered the Anniversary Amusement Park was an unbelievable 1.5 billion. The park brought in many exciting features which guaranteed that all its facilities were always packed with players. It also had interactive arcade machines, a shooting range, a trampoline, and a launcher that launched your character into the sky and then allowed you to glide back to safety with the help of your parachute.

Speaking of the launcher, the total number of riders on the launcher crossed a whopping 1 billion. The players also played Hunt Game and Mini-Games in the park over 150 and 900 million times respectively.

Apart from that, Season 12 also introduced the DBS, which was an all-new airdrop weapon. It was basically a double-barreled shotgun that could only be obtained through Airdrops. It used a 12-gauge shotgun ammo. As for the attachments, it supported Red Dot, Holographic Sight, 2X to 6X scope.

As it is a shotgun, it brings in a very high recoil and the magazine size is just 14. It took five hits on the head without a helmet and six hits on the body without the armour to knock out the opponent. However, the players liked the weapon as the stats show that a total of 50 million players were killed by DBS.

In Season 12, the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile players also managed to grab over 60 million Chicken Dinners.

