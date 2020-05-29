PUBG Mobile partners up with Airtel for their upcoming Pro League: All you need to know

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile partners up with telecom operator, Airtel.

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game, has partnered up with Bharti Airtel for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League in South Asia. According to the company, this partnership declares that Airtel will be the preferred network of the upcoming eSports tournament. Here’s why regular Airtel users should get excited.

As a part of the partnership, PUBG Mobile will be sharing some of the exciting moments from the PMPL tournament exclusively on Airtel Xstream. Additionally, Airtel subscribers will gain access to some exclusive experiences. However, the company has not yet announced what these experiences would bring to the table.

PUBG Mobile Pro League is set to kicking off today and will go on until June 14. During the tournament, top 20 teams will compete in the PUBG Mobile World Championships. The fans will be able to watch the tournament live from the comfort of the home. These live streams will be available from Friday to Sunday every week on the Airtel Xstream app and the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

Commenting on the partnership, Shashwat Sharma, CMO, Airtel, said, “Airtel has been consistently rated as the India’s best network by multiple global experts and we are thrilled to join forces with PMPL to power the country’s Esports revolution. Given the growing popularity of online gaming amongst the youth, we will also be bringing the best of Esports in India to our digital entertainment platforms as part of Airtel Thanks.”

“PUBG MOBILE is always (sic) to deliver good quality product and superior Esports experience to players and audiences around the world. With the help of Airtel high speed network service, we have more confidence that players can enjoy wonderful PUBG MOBILE Esports tournaments,” said, James, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports of Tencent Games.

Akshat Rathee, Cofounder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, said “Bringing together two of our partners who have shown a deep commitment to growing esports in India is the natural evolution of the ecosystem in India. In PUBG MOBILE we have a partner who deeply understands the youth of India and in Airtel, we have a partner who has deep customer insights. This is a match made in heaven”

