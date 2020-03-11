PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 becomes online-only event amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 cancelled over coronavirus fears.

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020, which is scheduled to begin on March 19 will now be held online only. This comes after the deadly virus, COVID-19 started spreading across various nations. Coronavirus is impacting all types of industries including technology and gaming industries. Even tech giants like Xiaomi, Realme and others have either postponed their launch events or they are holding it via a simple live stream.

Commenting on the cancellation of the ground event, Tencent Games stated, “The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia 2020 to online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak."

The company further added, “The event will start from March 19th without our fan and audience presence as we take the well-being of our staff and players, as well as the public health very seriously. We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG MOBILE.”

While the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 is not being held on-ground, fans can still enjoy the matches at the comfort of their home via the live stream. The company will be live streaming the event via PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. As mentioned above, the event is set to begin on March 19. The casting for these matches will most likely be done in multiple languages including English, Russian, Arabic and more.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update was recently rolled out, which brought Season 12 alongside Hardcore Mode, Death Replay feature and more.