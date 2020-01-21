PUBG Mobile Spring Party begins: Latern Material Packs, new outfit, rewards and more

Image Source : YOUTUBE / PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile Spring Party event kicks off.

PUBG Mobile brings yet another exciting update with new theme, outfits and more. The all-new Lunar New Year event, Spring Party kicks off today. This event will not only add new themed items but also bring exclusive rewards. PUBG Mobile Spring Party has started today, January 21 and will go on until February 6. In the period of almost two weeks, here's what you can do.

In order to win new rewards, PUBG Mobile players will need to participate in classic matches and collect up to ten material bags each day. These bags will come with parts required to create a lantern. Once the player has collected all the parts, they will be rewarded with a new outfit. As shown in the video, the outfit is a traditional Chinese costume with a red and gold colour scheme.

Apart from playing multiple matches, users can also trade materials with friends to complete these tasks as quick as possible. Additionally, the players will also get reward prizes like Gold alongside limited items like the new outfit.

Collect parts, build lanterns, and get a permanent Outfit! Get extras? Trade them with friends. The Spring Party is here! #PUBGMSpringFestival pic.twitter.com/DxHWNG88FC — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 21, 2020

While most special outfits are available for a limited period, the Spring Party outfit is permanent and it will remain in your wardrobe even after the event has come to an end. During the event, the users can also visit PUBG Mobile's official Instagram and Facebook pages to earn bag redemption codes. These codes can also be spotted on the game's Google Play Store and App Store listing.

Meanwhile, Tencent Games is gearing up to roll out the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update. The update is expected to bring a new death cam feature, which will allow users to see how they got killed. Further, the update will add a new Extreme Cold mode, where players will be expected to survive in extremely cold weather situations. The game is also expected to get a new version of the Erangel map called Erangle 2.0.

