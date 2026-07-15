'Putin was about to launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine, PM Modi stopped him': Polish minister's big claim

Warsaw (Poland):

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski has made a big claim about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic role during the Russia-Ukraine war. He said that the Indian Prime Minister played a crucial part in preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine towards the end of 2022. Speaking at a press conference, Bartoszewski said President Putin listens carefully to Prime Minister Modi and respects his views.

Highlighting India's long-standing ties with Russia, Bartoszewski said the relationship has given New Delhi considerable diplomatic leverage. "India has enjoyed strong relations with Russia, and earlier with the Soviet Union, for decades. President Putin genuinely pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi says. Prime Minister Modi is among the few leaders who can influence President Putin. If India chooses to use that influence, it can play a significant role in helping bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. Prime Minister Modi also played an important role in preventing the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022," Bartoszewski said.

Poland backs India's approach on West Asia

Bartoszewski also praised India's position on the escalating tensions in West Asia, saying New Delhi's approach has been appropriate. He noted that India, as a major economy, depends heavily on uninterrupted supplies of oil and natural gas, making regional stability a critical concern. According to the Polish minister, Warsaw has also remained engaged with Iran and has consistently advocated for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. "We, like Prime Minister Modi, are trying to find a solution through dialogue and understanding, although the results have been limited so far," he said.

Putin recently called India a 'great country'

The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022 and continues to this day. Last month, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, President Vladimir Putin described India as a "great country" and praised its independent foreign policy. He said India was expanding relations with all countries based on its national interests, calling it a natural and sovereign approach. Indirectly referring to pressure from Western countries, Putin had said,

"Attempts are being made to pressure India over cooperation with Russia, but putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be harmful to international and bilateral relations. It does not matter which country the pressure comes from."

Putin praises India's economic rise

During the same event, Putin also commended India's rapid economic growth, describing it as one of the world's leading economies and among the fastest-growing nations."This success did not come automatically. It is the result of the consistent efforts and policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Putin said. He also reaffirmed that India and Russia share a "special and privileged strategic partnership" and expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to deepen.

(With inputs from AP)

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