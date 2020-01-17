PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta update: Death cam, Colour Blind mode, Extreme cold and more

PUBG Mobile's upcoming update to bring extreme cold mode.

Tencent Games recently launched PUBG Mobile season 11 with the 0.16.5 update. While people are still figuring out the new update, the company has already started working on the next one. PUBG Mobile has rolled out the 0.17.0 beta update and it showcases some of the features that will be coming to the stable update shortly.

The popular YouTuber, Mr. Ghost Gaming, has uploaded a video showing off the new features of the beta update. Here's everything that was showcased in the beta update video.

Death Camera

In PUBG Mobile, once a player dies, he can just watch his teammates play. The mystery behind how he got killed remains. However, PUBG PC and console versions have a death cam feature where the user gets an option to see how the enemy killed them. With the upcoming 0.17.0 update, the feature is arriving on the mobile version of the game as well.

Colour Blind mode

PUBG Mobile constantly works on bringing updates that can help the game in spreading to the masses. With PUBG Mobile Lite, the company was able to target the audience with cheaper smartphones. Now, with the upcoming Colour Blind Mode, the company will be able to help players diagnosed with colour vision deficiency. The company first announced the feature at the PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals and it has now finally started rolling out with the 0.17.0 beta update.

Extreme Cold mode

PUBG Mobile is becoming more than just a battle royale game. With the upcoming update, the company is adding the extreme cold mode that will be more like a survival mode. Here, the players will be challenged by extremely cold weather conditions and they will need to survive by searching for woods to start a fire.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, the game might eventually get more additions before the stable rollout begins. In order to test out the beta version of the game, you will need to be a part of PUBG Mobile beta program.