PUBG Mobile Season 11 to launch on January 10: New Royale Pass, Outfits and more

PUBG Mobile Season 11 is coming on January 10.

PUBG Mobile has finally made the official announcement about the upcoming Season 11 update. The company took it to its Twitter handle where they revealed that the update is scheduled to roll out this Friday, January 10. The Season 10 will come to an end and the new season will begin shortly. As the launch date is coming closer, here's what all you can expect from the upcoming update.

According to the tweet made by PUBG Mobile, the Season 11 will be called “Operation Tomorrow” and it will come with Cyberpunk inspired clothing, skins and other items. While that is all that PUBG Mobile has to tell, YouTube Mr. Ghost has been updating the fans with all the leaks. Here's a quick roundup of what we can actually expect from the Season 11 update.

Domination Mode

As spotted in the earlier leaks, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG Mobile will be bringing a new mode under the EvoGrounds section. The new mode will be titled Domination mode and it will also bring a new map called Town. The Call of Duty inspired mode will require a squad to capture an area by staying there long enough. There will be a progress bar placed on the top to show your progress in the game. There will be a total of three areas marked A, B and C. The team that manages to capture two areas wins the match.

The future is almost here! Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow is launching on January 10! pic.twitter.com/RgYzOc1w4W — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

New skins and outfits

Just like every season update, Season 11 update will also bring new skins, outfits and other items enhance customisations and personalisation in-game. Upon reaching the Gold tier, players will get a new red and black outfit and a matching face mask will also arrive on reaching Platinum rank. Diamond rank holders will get a new MK14 skin and Ace players will be rewarded with a new parachute skin.