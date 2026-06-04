End of conflict in Middle East? What Trump said on ongoing negotiations with Iran

Washington:

While the world awaits for an end of hostilities in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has said that negotiations with Iran progressing positively; although he acknowledged that a final agreement with the Islamic Republic remains uncertain.

In his regular briefings from the White House on Wednesday (local time), the two-time Republican president also said the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered as one of the most crucial waterways in the world, will also reopen once the agreement with Iran is signed.

He further said mine sweepers are already at the Hormuz for cleaning operations.

"It might not happen, you know? Who knows," Trump said, before adding, "But if it happens, it could happen over the weekend... Anything can happen when you're dealing with Iran."

A House of Representatives setback for Trump

Trump's remarks came as the House of Representatives passed a Democratic-led resolution to ending the conflict with Iran until the legislature formally sanctions the military action. According to CNN, the resolution received 215 votes in favour, while 208 voted against it.

Notably, Republican Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson voted in favour of the resolution, which was introduced by New York Democrat Gregory Meeks.

The dispute over Iran's nuclear programme

Meanwhile, on Iran's nuclear programme, the 79-year-old said the US wants to secure the enriched uranium of the Middle East nation. He also argued that only the US and China have abilities to handle it.

Iran's nuclear programme remains the point of dispute between the two sides, as Tehran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is only for civilian use. However, Trump has maintained that Iran is building nuclear weapons and will strike Israel and also Europe if it achieves success in the building them.

But Trump on Wednesday's briefing said he would like to keep the issue of reopening the strait separate from the continuing conflict in Lebanon. "I'd like to separate it, I'd like to have a separate thing, because it is, it is separate," he noted.

The development follows the renewal of ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Iran wants a ceasefire in Lebanon included in its agreement with the US, though, but Iran has kept attacking the Middle East country.

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