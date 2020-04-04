PUBG Mobile not working as servers suspended by Tencent: Here's why

PUBG Mobile servers are not working today.

PUBG Mobile servers have been suspended for one full day by Tencent Games. The game is being played all over the world and it has even seen a surge in the number of players available online amid the coronavirus lockdown. The multiplayer battle royale game is currently one of the most popular mobile games with millions of active users worldwide.

Lately, a lot of players have been reporting about a notification popping up every time they are trying to play the game. According to the notification, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile will be temporarily suspended and will not be available to play for one complete day. This temporary suspension implies to all the games by Tencent.

The servers of the games were suspended at 12:00 AM on April 4 and will be back up exactly after 24 hours. This means that players will be able to continue enjoying these games starting 12:00 AM on April 5.

Why are the servers down?

While Tencent has not announced the reason in-game, they have made a post about this via their official Weibo handle. According to the post, the servers have not been suspended for any server maintenance or any upcoming update. Instead, the decision has been made to honour and offer condolences to the people who have lost their lives in the fight against novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

When will PUBG Mobile servers be back?

As mentioned above, this suspension will last only for 24 hours. The players will be able to play the game starting 12 AM, April 5.