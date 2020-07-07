PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update rolled out for Android, iOS: Brings new Livik Map, new guns and more

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile introduces the new Livik Map with 0.19.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update has started rolling out for both Android and iOS users. The much-anticipated update brings a ton of new features along with the introduction of the Livik map. The new map comes in 2x2km size, making it the smallest map on the mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Earlier, the smallest map in the battle royale game was the Sanhok map, which had an area of 4x4 km. Now, the new Livik map has snatched that title by offering just 2x2 km area. As it is a small map, it allows only 52 players during a match, which lasts only for around 15 minutes.

The Livik map has been launched with four terrains, which include, snowy hills, water, desert and jungle. Apart from that, the new map also brings some exclusive gear and vehicles. The new weapons include the P90 sub-machinegun and Mk12 marksman rifle. The company has also added a new Monster Truck vehicle exclusive to the Livik map.

As of now, the map is under the beta program. This means the company might introduce a few more changes to the map before the stable version is made available.

PUBG Mobile has also introduced Experimental Trial Weapon Crates around the Livik map. These crates will contain special weapons.

Moreover, the company has also brought the new Bonfire mode, which allows players queuing for the Erangel and Miramar map to burn statues. This will allow them to earn supplies and special event items.

The battle royale game’s Cheer Park has also received an update that allows up to 20 players to interact with each other in realtime. It has further received new features like launchers in hot air balloons, new Bubble Emotes, trenches in the Shooting Range and much more.

Apart from that, the new PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update also offers a new Barrel Extender muzzle attachment and introduces improvements to the Pick-Up tab, Combat Operation settings and Parachuting Gauge display.

The company has also made improvements to some of the existing features including system features, Radio messages, Vouchers, the Guncraft system, firearm attachment finish features, download speeds, Achievements and Achievement Rankings and Clan classification among others.

Now that the 0.19.0 update has been made available to the masses, we should expect the rollout of the Season 14 soon.

