PUBG Mobile player spends Rs 16 lakhs from parents' bank accounts: Here's what happened

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular battle royale games. From teenagers to adults, everyone enjoys the game. In the past, we have seen news reports around the addiction of the game leading to some bizarre incidents. Now, in yet another report, a teenage player ended up spending over Rs. 16 lakhs from his parents’ bank accounts.

According to a report by The Tribune, the Punjab-based teenager used the huge sum just to make in-app transactions in PUBG Mobile. These transactions went unnoticed until the parents got to have a look at their bank statements.

The report suggests that the father is a government employee and has been posted elsewhere while the minor lives with his mother. As per the report, the 17-year old used his mother’s phone to make all the transactions and he deleted the bank messages to make sure no trace is left behind.

The parents had been in the impression that the teenager has been using the smartphone excessively for online studies. However, upon losing over Rs. 16 lakhs, the parents realised that this has not been the case for the past few months. Following the incident, the parents forced the teenager to work at a repair shop to avoid the addiction for PUBG Mobile.

In an interview with The Tribune, the father said, “I just can't let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money. I am hopeless now as the money was saved for my son’s future."

In case you are not aware, PUBG Mobile is a free to play game available on both Android and iOS. However, the game does have in-app purchase options that include Unknown Cash (UC). The UC can be considered as digital cash which can be used to buy various items including weapon skins, characters and more.

