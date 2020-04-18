PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update expected to release on April 24: New Miramar 2.0 map, Safety Scramble Mode and more

PUBG Mobile to soon get Miramar 2.0 map with the upcoming 0.18.0 update.

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most played mobile games in the world. Tencent Games constantly updated the application on both Android and iOS platforms in order to pump up the hype among the players. While this helps in bringing new users, these updates also help players to stay as the company tends to often listen to the user feedback and then rolls out updates accordingly.

The company is now gearing up to launch the 0.18.0 update for PUBG Mobile. The much-anticipated update will soon be made available on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. With a weight of over 2GB, the update is expected to bring tons of new features along with a new map to the game.

According to the reports, the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be rolled for all users on April 24. With the latest update, the game will get a new map called Miramar 2.0. As the name suggests, it will be an upgrade to the existing map. In terms of the visual changes, the new map will get a Racing Ramp, Golden Mirado, Vending Machine and Water City.

Apart from the new map, the update will also bring a new mode under the Evoground Mode called the Safety Scramble Mode. This update already exists in the beta version of the 0.18.0 update and it is similar to the Bluehole Mode in PUBG PC. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is also set to bring the new Jungle Adventure Guide Mode, which will be played on the Sanhok Map.

Other improvements introduced with the latest update include a new results screen, new achievements in the achievements section and more. The update also brings some adjustments to the in-game settings. Lastly, the new update is also said to bring changes to the training mode along with a new social function dubbed Cheer Park.

Soon after the update is rolled out, the company will also bring the much-awaited Season 13 Royale Pass. The new royale pass will bring in a new character named Andy, the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes and more.

Meanwhile, the company has recently rolled out the much-anticipated Arctic Mode update for PUBG Mobile. The new mode can be played on the snow map Vikendi and brings surveillance drone, snowboard and much more.

