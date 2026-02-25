Jasprit Bumrah storms into top 10 with seven-place jump, Bosh climbs 21 spots to reach three in ICC rankings

New Delhi:

India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made an impressive rise in the ICC rankings as he has climbed seven places in the T20I bowlers' chart to enter the top 10. As per the latest update in the ICC rankings, Bumrah has jumped seven places from 15th to reach the eighth spot in the T20I rankings for bowlers after his strong performance against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026, despite his team's defeat.

Bumrah picked up three wickets in his four overs for just 15 runs in the clash, where David Miller, Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs took the Proteas to 187. This saw him make a significant jump in the rankings as he now tallies 669 rating points.

Bosh, Forde make giant strides

Even more giant strides in the rankings were made by South Africa's Corbin Bosch and the West Indies' Matthew Forde. Bosch made a whopping jump of 21 places to reach the third place in the T20I bowlers' rankings, while Forde climbed 23 places to reach seventh spot, just ahead of Bumrah.

Bosch had a strong outing against India as he picked 2/12 in his three overs, while the bowling all-rounder also picked 3/12 in his four overs against the UAE previously.

Forde has also performed pretty well in the previous two outings, having taken 2/27 in the Windies' huge win over Zimbabwe after scalping 3/19 against Italy in the group stage.