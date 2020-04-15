PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode update launching tomorrow: To bring new mechanics, drones and more

PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode set to launch on April 16.

PUBG Mobile is constantly rolling out new updates in order to make the game better for both newcomers as well as the existing players. The new modes and features added via the updates help to generate the hype among the users. At the time of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, more players are now spending time in-game and there could be no better time to launch the awaited Arctic Mode. The company has now officially announced that the new mode will be made available to the users starting tomorrow, April 16. Here's what you can expect.

Tencent Games has been teasing the new mode for quite some time now via PUBG Mobile's social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Now, the mode is finally here and it has been implemented in the snow map, Vikendi. In order to play the new mode, the users just need to ensure that the game is up-to-date. Players can do this by heading over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on their Android or iOS smartphones.

Arctic Mode will be available under the EvoGround game mode section in PUBG Mobile starting tomorrow. The new mode will require the players to maintain their body temperature as it will gradually drop and reduce the player's health. When playing in Arctic Mode, every player will have a meter that shows their body temperature. Apart from looking out for the temperature meter, players will have to fight against other players to score points.

In order to maintain body heat, the payers can follow these guidelines:

Use a lighter to create an indoor fire, then forage for branches to keep the fire alive

Hunt wild chickens, collect the meat and cook it to be eaten and restore body temperature

Use resources such as the heater and health packs

Apart from this, the users will also get to use snowboards in the map to travel to different destinations in the huge map. PUBG Mobile has now also added drones to the game, which will allow players to scout their surrounding areas in order to get an advantage over the enemies.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage