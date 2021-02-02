Poco M3 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : POCO Poco M3 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India.

Poco India has just launched the much-awaited Poco M3 smartphone. The smartphone comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop style notch and much more. The mid-range handset was launched globally in November as the third model in the Poco M series after Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro. In India, the smartphone will go up against the likes of Realme 7i, Redmi 9 Prime, Motorola G9 Power and more.

Poco M3 Price in India, Availability

Poco M3 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model, on the other hand, will set you back Rs. 11,999. The smartphone is available in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black colour options.

As for the availability, the Poco M3 is set to go on sale via the e-commerce website Flipkart starting 12 PM on February 9. ICICI Bank cardholders can get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount.

Poco M3 Specifications

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the optics front, the Poco M3 features a triple rear camera setup, which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.