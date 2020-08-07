Friday, August 07, 2020
     
Google discontinues Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to prep for Pixel 5: Know details

Google recently launched the Pixel 4a and announced the launch of the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. Read on to know more

India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2020 12:21 IST
Image Source : GOOGLE

Pixel 4

Google recently announced the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a while it launched for us the much-rumoured Pixel 4a. The next Pixel smartphone is set to arrive in October. Prior to the introduction of the next flagship, Google has now discontinued its current flagships -- the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. Read on to know more about this.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL discontinued

Both the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL can no longer be purchased via the Google Store as they have been discontinued even before the devices could complete a year of their existence. While Google won't officially sell the devices, they will still be available via third-party carriers until the stock exists. Currently, only the Pixel 4a is up for pre-orders, which will go on sale on August 20.

In a statement to The Verge, Google said, "Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last. Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US."

The discontinuation of Google's 2019 smartphones seems surprising as both the Pixel 3 series and the Pixel 3a series remained available after more than a year of their launch. The reason could be the not-so-pleasant sales of the Pixel 4 series. Additionally, this could be to prepare for the launch of the Pixel 5 that will take place in October. 

Speaking of the Pixel 5, the device, along with the Pixel 4a 5G, is likely to be available for pre-orders from October 8. This information comes in after Google accidentally leaked the date via an official post, which was taken down eventually. As for the specs, the Pixel 5 is expected to come with 5G support, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by a mid-range processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. much like the OnePlus Nord. Hence, it could be a mid-ranger than a flagship.

