Google discontinues Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to prep for Pixel 5: Know details

Google recently announced the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a while it launched for us the much-rumoured Pixel 4a. The next Pixel smartphone is set to arrive in October. Prior to the introduction of the next flagship, Google has now discontinued its current flagships -- the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. Read on to know more about this.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL discontinued

Both the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL can no longer be purchased via the Google Store as they have been discontinued even before the devices could complete a year of their existence. While Google won't officially sell the devices, they will still be available via third-party carriers until the stock exists. Currently, only the Pixel 4a is up for pre-orders, which will go on sale on August 20.

In a statement to The Verge, Google said, "Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last. Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US."

The discontinuation of Google's 2019 smartphones seems surprising as both the Pixel 3 series and the Pixel 3a series remained available after more than a year of their launch. The reason could be the not-so-pleasant sales of the Pixel 4 series. Additionally, this could be to prepare for the launch of the Pixel 5 that will take place in October.

Speaking of the Pixel 5, the device, along with the Pixel 4a 5G, is likely to be available for pre-orders from October 8. This information comes in after Google accidentally leaked the date via an official post, which was taken down eventually. As for the specs, the Pixel 5 is expected to come with 5G support, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by a mid-range processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. much like the OnePlus Nord. Hence, it could be a mid-ranger than a flagship.

