Paytm introduces Diwali Tambola: Know how to win up to Rs. 11,000 on Android, iOS

Image Source : PAYTM

Paytm has introduced a new way for you to earn money this festive season. The payments app has introduced the Diwali Tambola for you to play festive games and earn up to Rs. 11,000 and spend their Diwali in a fun and entertaining way. Read on to know what the game is all about and how you can get a chance to earn money.

Paytm Diwali Tambola: How to play, earn up to Rs. 11,000 on Android, iOS?

The Paytm Diwali Tambola is all about collecting Diwali items present on your Diwali Tambola ticket and get cashbacks. You will be able to collect the items by performing various tasks and making payments via the app.

A Paytm spokesperson said, "As the festival of lights approaches, this game is also our humble effort to bring Indians' favourite festive game Tambola to life. This has been a tough year for people as the pandemic rolls on, and while people may not be able to meet friends and family or enjoy festivities like other years, they can still play Paytm's Tambola game with anyone, anywhere in the country."

Here's how to start playing the game and get a chance to earn money:

Open the Paytm app on your Android or iOS phone

Scroll down a bit to get to the 'Trending this week' section and the 'Paytm Diwali Tambola.' You can also enter the game via the 'Cashback and Offers' section in the app

Enter the game and you will get a ticket and complimentary Agarbatti item among the various other Diwali items such as Crackers, Sweets, Diwali Gifts, and more

Now, you have to transact in order to get scratch cards that will contain the Diwali items. For this, you need to use the app for paying to the Kirana stores, sending money to people, making bill recharges, and more. You can also request the Diwali items from friends by sending a particular item to people over WhatsApp or more. This process can also be followed for gifting people some Diwali items

Once you collect all the Diwali items, you can get to win up to Rs. 11,000

Much like the original Tambola, you get to earn money by winning the various combinations of the game such as Early 7, Corners, Lines, and Full House

Your progress can be seen in the 'Paytm Diwali Tambola' section or from the 'Cashback and Offers' section.

