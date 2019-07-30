Image Source : SHOP.PANASONIC Panasonic Lumix G95 4K hybrid mirrorless camera launched in India

Panasonic announces its new Lumix G95 mirrorless in India. This is the latest addition to the G series lineup of mirrorless cameras. It comes with the Lumix G MFT camera lens, rugged body, integrated Wi-Fi, flip-out screen along with 4K capability.

Panasonic Lumix G95 comes with a hybrid mirrorless camera with a rugged body and front frame. The sealing of the camera is made of magnesium alloy and features a 20.3 Megapixel Digital Live MOS sensor. The camera gets a new image engine that is capable of acquiring focus in 0.07 seconds and an electromagnetic shutter unit along with a built-in microphone port. The camera supports 49 focus detection areas features a speed burst shooting at 9 fps/6 fps.

The camera comes with an OLED viewfinder with a 0.74x magnification ratio along with a 3-inch free-angle touch LCD screen. For stabilization, it gets 5-Axis Dual Image Stabilization combined with body and lens stabilization. The camera can record unlimited 4K 30fps videos with 8-bit video output both internally and externally and can also record videos at 60fps, 90fps as well as 120fps.

It is also capable of capturing 4K photos via video sequence shot at 30fps, which is saved as an 8MP equivalent image. Other features of the camera include 4K photo auto marking, post focus stacking, sequence composition, new monochrome option as well as Starlight AF and MF Assist.

The Panasonic Lumix G95 4K hybrid mirrorless camera with a dual kit option G95H (14-140mm, F3.5-5.6) is priced at Rs 1,09,990, while the G95M Kit is priced at Rs 94,990. The camera will be available across all Panasonic stores across India.

