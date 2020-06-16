Oppo rolls out list of devices that support Wi-Fi calling in India: Check if your phone is on the list

Image Source : OPPO List of Oppo phones that support Wi-Fi calling in India.

Oppo has rolled out a complete list of smartphones that have received support for the VoWiFi calling feature. The company has even announced the release plan of the feature for the phones that have not received the update already. Once the update is rolled out, this will make Oppo smartphones eligible for the Wi-Fi calling feature in India. The feature is now being used by telecom operators Reliance Jio and Airtel.

VoWiFi calling feature will be enabled on the listed Oppo smartphones with the latest software update. As of now, the list of eligible smartphones that already support WiFi calling includes Oppo A9, Oppo A9 (2020), Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A5 (2020), Oppo F9 series, Oppo F7 series, Oppo F11 series and Oppo R17 Pro.

Oppo R15 Pro does not offer support for WiFi calling right now and the company has promised to roll out an update for the smartphone by the end of June. The Oppo Find X series, which is said to launch on June 17, will get support for Wi-Fi calling by the end of July with an OTA update.

Check the VoWiFi update plan based on #ColorOS7 + #Android10 system. 📞Start your new calling experience and have a continuous phone talk with your loved ones during #StayAtHome !



Note: This plan is currently available in India. pic.twitter.com/JDe2D8DgX5 — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) June 16, 2020

What is Wi-Fi calling?

VoWiFi or Voice-over-WiFi basically allows telecom operators to make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi connection. This will come in handy for users who live in areas that have poor cellular reception. As of now, the service is available only on Reliance Jio and Airtel in India.

In order to enable Wi-Fi calling on your smartphone, head over to Settings > Dual SIM & Mobile Network and here yous should see the Wi-Fi calling option. Enable the toggle to allow the phone to use Wi-Fi to make calls when possible.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage