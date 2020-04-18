Oppo A92s with iPhone 11-like camera setup launched: Price, specifications and more

Oppo A92s

Oppo has launched yet another smartphone in the Chinese market, the Oppo A92s. The handset not only comes with 5G support but also adds in great design features like dual-punch hole cameras on the front, an iPhone 11-like camera setup on the back and more.

As for the specifications, the Oppo A92s features a 120Hz high refresh rate display. The handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The processor, display size and other key information is currently missing from the phone’s listing. However, the battery capacity sits at 4,000mAh.

In terms of the optics, the Oppo A92s sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two other cameras. Upfront, the phone holds a dual-camera setup inside a punch-hole design.

The Oppo A92s is set to go on pre-orders in China on April 29. The smartphone is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. As for the top of the line 8GB + 128GB model, it will retail at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The smartphone will be available in Black and White colour variants only.

