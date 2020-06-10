OnePlus' upcoming smart TV will fall under Rs. 20,000: Expected features, specifications and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS/TWITTER New OnePlus TV will in addition to the existing two models

OnePlus is soon to launch a new smart TV in India, which will be affordable and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. The Chinese company will launch the smart TV on July 2, prior to which various leaks and official teasers are surfacing. The latest one is the price of the new OnePlus TV launching soon. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus TV price officially teased

As per a tweet by OnePlus via its Twitter handle, the new OnePlus TV will come under Rs. 20,000 in India, which is way less than the two smart TVs the company launched last year. This means that the smartphone could be priced between Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 19,999. The new smart TV by the company will provide it with a chance to do well in the smart TV arena and will be able to reach more users in the country.

In addition to this, another teaser by OnePlus India suggests that the OnePlus TV will be available to via online portal Amazon India, much like most of its products.

OnePlus TV Expected Features, Specifications

While details regarding the upcoming OnePlus TV remain unknown, the smart TV has been recently spotted by MySmartPrice on Bluetooth SIG, hinting at some specifications it might come with. As per the listing, the OnePlus TV could come in two display sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch, much like the recently-launched Realme TV.

The smart TV is expected to come with LED display panel and support Bluetooth 5.0. It is likely to run Android 9.0 Pie and support a plethora of Android apps. It can also support voice assistant such as Google Assistant for ease of operating it and come along with remote control.

As a reminder, OnePlus is also expected to introduce the budget OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord on July 10, taking forward its plans pf producing affordable products so that more and more people use the company's products.

Since not all is known about the forthcoming OnePlus TV, we will have to wait until July 2 to get a better idea. Hence, stay tuned with us.

