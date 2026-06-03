Mattresses on the road, people leaping from floors: Eyewitnesses describe Delhi Malviya Nagar fire tragedy

New Delhi:

As thick black smoke billowed out of a multi-storey building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, panic quickly turned into a desperate race to save lives. The massive fire, which broke out at Lemon Green Restaurant in the Hauz Rani area, claimed at least 21 lives and left several others injured. Amid the chaos, local residents stepped forward and helped rescue people trapped inside the burning building, with eyewitnesses describing scenes of fear, courage and desperation.

‘The entire building was on fire’

Wasim Raj, a resident of Hauz Rani village, was among the first people to reach the spot after the fire broke out. Recalling the terrifying moments, he said the building was already engulfed in flames when locals arrived. As smoke spread rapidly through the structure, people trapped on the upper floors began looking for ways to escape.

According to Raj, residents quickly brought mattresses from a nearby shop and spread them on the road below in an attempt to cushion the fall of those trying to flee the fire.

“People started jumping from the second and third floors to save themselves,” he said, adding that the fire brigade reached the scene soon after and immediately began rescue operations. Another local resident, Israr Khan, said people from the neighbourhood rushed to help as soon as they learned about the fire.

Khan said one of the most striking moments during the rescue effort was saving a child who jumped from an upper floor of the building. Residents worked alongside emergency teams to bring trapped people to safety before they were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

He said locals remained at the site throughout the morning, helping rescue teams and assisting those who had managed to escape the flames.

Rescue teams battle smoke and flames

The Delhi Fire Service received information about the fire at around 9:45 am and dispatched multiple teams to the spot. Firefighters launched a large-scale operation to evacuate people trapped inside the building and contain the blaze.

Several people were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals, while firefighters continued searching the premises even after the fire was brought under control. Authorities have not yet released a final figure for the number of people who were inside the building when the fire broke out.

Short circuit suspected, probe underway

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest a possible short circuit may have triggered the blaze. Fire department officials and Delhi Police teams have begun examining the site to determine how the fire started and whether any safety lapses contributed to the tragedy.

A detailed investigation is expected in the coming days.

PM announces compensation for victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. The Prime Minister's Office announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of those who died, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000 in assistance.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also expressed condolences and assured all possible support to the victims and their families.

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