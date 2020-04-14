Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
OnePlus 8 series with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 launching today: LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus is finally launching the much-awaited OnePlus 8 series via an online launch event. Here are all the live updates.

New Delhi Published on: April 14, 2020 19:41 IST
OnePlus 8 series launching today.

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to unveil the much anticipated OnePlus 8 series. The company is hosting an online launch event, which is being live-streamed via various channels including YouTube. This time around, the company is expected to launch three smartphones under the new series, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Alongside the three new smartphones, the company might as well launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones. 

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM today. Here are all the live updates from the launch.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro launching today: Live Updates

  • Apr 14, 2020 7:41 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    OnePlus 8 series launch event is about to begin

    Ahead of the launch event, the company has already teased some of the features coming to the flagship smartphone series. OnePlus 8 Pro, the top of the line flagship handset, will come with 120Hz high refresh rate display, 30W fast wireless charging support and more.

