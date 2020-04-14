OnePlus 8 series with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 launching today: LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus 8 series launching today.

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to unveil the much anticipated OnePlus 8 series. The company is hosting an online launch event, which is being live-streamed via various channels including YouTube. This time around, the company is expected to launch three smartphones under the new series, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Alongside the three new smartphones, the company might as well launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones.

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM today. Here are all the live updates from the launch.

Also Read: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launching on April 14: Everything we know so far

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage