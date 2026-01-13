Navi Mumbai International Airport to be named after DB Patil: CM Devendra Fadnavis The Navi Mumbai International Airport is the second commercial airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on October 8, and commercial operations began on December 25.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after the people's leader, late D B Patil, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, asserting that the airport will play a crucial role in the region's economic expansion. Addressing a public meeting in Airoli during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election campaign, Fadnavis said, "The international airport started in Navi Mumbai will be named after the people's leader late D B Patil," and added that the project would strengthen growth in multiple sectors."

The Chief Minister described Navi Mumbai as an extension of Mumbai and said it would emerge as the next engine of economic growth. He added that the airport would boost industries such as pharmaceuticals, innovation, food processing, services, and import-export, helping the city broaden its economic base.

"Various infrastructure projects are underway to address traffic congestion, including a new junction at Kalamboli and the Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel. A metro network was being developed through CIDCO to improve connectivity across the city," he said.

In addition, the Chief Minister said the Shilar and Poshir projects would address the city's drinking water requirements in the coming days. He further announced plans to develop an EduCity in Navi Mumbai, which would attract leading universities from across the world and create education and employment opportunities for local students.

Who was D B Patil?

Born in 1926 into a farmer's family in Jasai village of Raigad district, Dinkar Balu Patil grew up in an environment shaped by social activism. He received his early education in Panvel and later earned a law degree in Pune. After completing his studies, he returned to the then Colaba district, where he practised law before entering active politics.

Patil was closely associated with the Peasants and Workers Party of India, a major political force in Maharashtra during the 1950s, and played a key role in establishing Colaba as the party's stronghold. Following the formation of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, the party fielded him in the first Assembly elections in 1962 from the Panvel constituency, when he was just 36 years old.

He won the election by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of over 5,000 votes, marking the beginning of a long political career. Patil went on to serve as a five-time MLA, a two-time Member of Parliament, and a one-term Member of the Legislative Council. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly for a year between 1982 and 1983.

A strong advocate for farmers' rights, Patil focused extensively on issues affecting farmers in Uran taluka of Raigad district. In 1958, he was sentenced to one year in prison for participating in a satyagraha over the Maharashtra–Karnataka border dispute. He was also actively involved in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

Navi Mumbai was established in 1970 on land acquired from farmers by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). Patil played a pivotal role in uniting farmers and negotiating fair compensation for their agricultural land. During the 1984 agitation, five farmers lost their lives, but the movement ultimately succeeded. As a result, 12.5 per cent of the land was allotted to project-affected farmers, and CIDCO provided 40 square metres of land per lease to farmers and other workers, ensuring justice for those displaced by the Navi Mumbai project.

All about Navi Mumbai International Airport

The airport project, which received approval from the Indian government in 2007, faced significant delays primarily due to land acquisition challenges. Construction work, carried out by Larsen & Toubro, formally began with a groundbreaking ceremony in February 2018.

NMIA is the IATA code for Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA, while it is BOM for Mumbai's existing airport. Additionally, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) code for the NMIA airport is VANM.

