'Leave Iran now': US virtual embassy in Tehran issues advisory to citizens as protests intensify The United States has strongly advised its citizens to leave Iran as protests escalate and risks grow. With internet blackouts, detention threats and no US diplomatic presence, the advisory warns travellers to rely on their judgment before attempting to depart.

Tehran:

As anti-government protests intensify across Iran, the United States has issued a sharp advisory urging its citizens to leave the country at the earliest. The US virtual embassy in Iran has cautioned Americans that the situation may worsen and that those who can exit safely should consider travelling by land towards Armenia or Turkiye. The advisory outlines that American citizens must brace for more internet shutdowns, which have become frequent during the unrest. In its statement, the US side noted, "US citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye."

Actions to take:

Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.

If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in Iran.

Dual citizens face added complications

The US embassy has also underlined the complications faced by US-Iranian dual nationals, reiterating that Iran does not recognise dual citizenship. This means individuals holding both nationalities are treated solely as Iranian citizens and must exit the country using Iranian passports. According to the embassy, US nationals remain vulnerable to questioning, arrest or detention and merely presenting a US passport or showing any association with the United States may be enough to trigger detention.

Advisory warns of limited assistance

In a strong cautionary note, the US advisory states, "The US government cannot guarantee your safety if you choose to depart using the following options. You should leave only if you believe it is safe to do so." The United States currently has no diplomatic or consular presence in Iran, and its interests are managed by the Swiss government through its embassy in Tehran.

Contact for assistance via Swiss Embassy

The Embassy of Switzerland which handles US interests in Iran can be contacted at the following numbers:

+98 21 2254 2178

+98 21 2256 5273

+98 21 2277 2463

Iran protests

It is to be noted here that large demonstrations have been reported across provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with crowds waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, Press TV reported. The protests and counter-demonstrations follow days of unrest amid soaring inflation, economic hardship, and public anger over governance. At least 599 people have been killed, and more than 10,600 individuals have detained, arrested, and transferred to prisons, according to the Human Rights News Agency, which has been accurate in previous unrest in recent years and gave the death toll. It relies on supporters in Iran to cross-check information. It said 510 of the dead were protesters and 89 were security force members.

