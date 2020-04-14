OnePlus 8 series launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Image Source : WIN FUTURE OnePlus 8 in expected Interstellar Glow colour

After months of rumours and leaks, OnePlus is all set to unveil its 2020 flagship series -- the OnePlus 8 series -- via an online event today. The Chinese company will host a global online-only event due to the current Coronavirus situation globally. The OnePlus 8 smartphones will be the company's first devices for 2020 and are expected to come with a slew of features that can make the smartphones a head-turner. Read on to know all about today's OnePlus 8 series launch.

OnePlus 8 series launch: How to watch the live stream

The OnePlus 8 series will be launched via a digital event and it will be pretty easy for you to watch the event live, that too, at your home. OnePlus will be streaming the launch event via its official website and YouTube channel. In India, you can watch the event live at 8:30 pm.

If you wish to stream the OnePlus 8 series launch event via the company's website, head to the OnePlus website, scroll down a bit to tap on the OnePlus 8 series launch event section. From there, you will be able to watch the live stream. If you wish to watch it via YouTube, here's the live stream link for the same:

OnePlus 8 series launch: Expected features, specifications, price

The OnePlus 8 series will be OnePlus' first smartphone series this year. It is likely to comprise the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite (aka OnePlus Z). The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are confirmed to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, there will be LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

As for the design, the OnePlus 8 series is expected to be thinner and lighter and sport a design similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The device is rumoured to come in Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options, and the recent OnePlus seems to confirm the green hue for the devices.

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to come in two RAM/storage variants: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB and run Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro could be backed by a 4,300mAh and a 4,510mAh battery, respectively with support for 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The 8 Pro will come with wireless charging with 30W Warp Charge wireless fast charging tech.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back (two 48MP sensors, an 8MP camera, and a 5MP camera) and a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, might have three rear cameras (48MP, 16MP, 2MP) and a 16MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have IP68 water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus 8 is likely to be priced at Euros 729 (around Rs. 60, 500) for 8GB/128GB variant and Euros 829 (around Rs. 68,800) for the 12GB/256GB model. The OnePlus 8 Pro could be priced at Euros 929 (around Rs. 77,100) for 8GB/128GB version and Euros 1,019 (around Rs. 84, 500) for 12GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus 8 series is expected to be the most expensive one from OnePlus. However, in an interview with Business Insider, Pete Lau suggested that the OnePlus series won't cross $1,000.

There could be an affordable version of the OnePlus 8 series too -- the alleged OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor, feature dual rear cameras, and support a 90Hz display. However, not much is known about it. Additionally, OnePlus is expected to introduce the Bullet Wireless Z earphones with Warp Charge and 20-hour battery life.

