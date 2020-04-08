OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z with Warp Charge, 20-hour battery life to launch alongside OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z could be offered in four colour variants.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. Alongside the new generation of smartphones, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, the successor to the Bullets Wireless 2. In the recently leaked renders, we can not only see the way they look but also the colour options we can expect to see at launch. With companies now focusing on truly wireless earphones, OnePlus was expected to come up with something in that category. However, they decided to stick with the neckband style of wireless earphones.

The renders of the upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z have been revealed by Pricebaba in association with tipster Ishan Agarwal. Apart from the renders, the report also points towards some of the key features of the upcoming wireless earphones. Just like the new OnePlus smartphones, the earphones are said to feature Warp Charge fast-charging technology. With such charging technology into play, these earphones will manage to deliver 10 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

As for the battery life, the company will promise a 20-hour battery life on these earphones. Additionally, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are said to come with IP55 rating for dust and water protection. If things were not impressive so far, these earphones are also tipped to come with a Bluetooth latency of just 110ms (the lower the better). In comparison, Apple's flagship Airpods Pro offers a latency of 144ms. This means the OnePlus earphones will be able to offer a much better movie-watching experience.

Lastly, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will come in four colour variants, Blue, Black, White and Green. Just like its predecessors, the Bullets Wireless Z will support magnetic connection which will be able to play and pause music as well. While there are no confirmations so far, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are expected to debut alongside the OnePlus 8 series on April 14.

In other news, OnePlus 8 Pro is also confirmed to launch with support for 30W fast wireless charging support.