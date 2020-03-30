OnePlus 8 to come in ‘Interstellar Glow’ and more colours as OnePlus might try something new

Image Source : WIN FUTURE OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow colour

OnePlus has been long-rumoured to launch its 2020 OnePlus 8 series for a while now. The company is expected to launch three smartphones -- the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite -- for which we have seen a number of rumours for a while now. The most recent one hints OnePlus' plan of experimenting with colours and launching new colour variants for the OnePlus 8. Read on to know more.

OnePlus 8 in new colour options

As per a report by Win Future, OnePlus 8 is expected to come in three refreshing colour options, namely, the Intersetallar Glow (reminding us of the Instagram logo), the Glacial Green, and the Onyx Black. The colour names have been leaked by popular leakster Ishan Agrawal via a tweet.

In addition to the new colour options, the leaked images confirm the previous rumours and hint at a punch-hole display, wherein the punch-hole is placed in the top left corner. As for the back, the device is likely to sport a vertically-arranged triple-camera setup with LED flash, much like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Specs-wise, the OnePlus 8 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. There could be up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and Android 10. On the camera front, the triple rear camera could be configured at 48MP (main camera), 16MP (Ultra Wide lens), and 2MP (depth sensor). The front camera could stand at 16MP.

OnePlus 8 Pro leaks

Furthermore, a tweet by Ishan Agrawal suggests that the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have a quad-camera setup at the back. There could be a 48MP main camera, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP colour filter. The smartphone could have camera features such as new Night mode, 3-HDR video, Cinematic effects, and improved OIS.

Other specs include a 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and two RAM/ storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The device could have a bigger 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast charging, IP68 water resistance, and Android 10.

OnePlus 8 Lite could be the OnePlus Z

OnePlus is also expected to launch the third smartphone in the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus 8 Lite. However, if we go by the tipster Max Weinbach, the OnePlus 8 Lite could actually be the OnePlus Z, since the alleged OnePlus Z shares the rumoured specs with the OnePlus 8 Lite. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G chipset, have a 90Hz refresh rate, and sport three rear cameras, and more. Additionally, OnePlus is expected to bring back the OnePlus X smartphone as part of a new series.

The source referred to it as "OnePlus Z" and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render. https://t.co/zB5PN9nQjW — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 28, 2020

As a reminder, the aforementioned information is currently a rumour since there is nothing official backing it. The OnePlus 8 series is likely to make its entry in April. Hence, stay tuned for more information on the smartphones.

