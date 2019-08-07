Image Source : ONEPLUS.IN OnePlus 7 gets the latest August Security patch via OxygenOS 9.5.8 update

OnePlus 7 gets the August security patch with Oxygen 9.5.8 update being pushed to OnePlus 7 owners. The OxygenOS for OnePlus 7 will get Google's Android security patch from August 2019 that will make the phone less prone to a software vulnerability. The update comes after a couple of months that had bought improvements in the camera and system.

As per the update, the phone will get an improved touch response with improvements in performance and the update will also fix issues that were causing accidental touches on the notification bar during the calls. With the update, all Google Mobile services, as well as apps that include Search, Maps, Chrome, YouTube and Google Play services, have updated from June 2019.

The OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.8 update comes offers-

Updated GMS o 2019.06

Adaptive brightness optimized

Quick settings menu fixed with dropdown due to accidental touch, while on call.

General bug fixes and improvements

OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41 inch AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It gets a dual rear camera setup of 48MP and 5MP secondary camera with flash. On the front is the 16MP camera with fixed focus.

