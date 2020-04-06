OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS 10.3.2 update: Here are the new features introduced

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has started rolling out the new OxygenOS software update for its OnePlus 7 series comprising the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The new OxygenOS update called OxygenOS 10.0.5 (EU and global) and OxygenOS 10.3.2 (India) will be a staged rollout. Read on to know what new features are accompanied by the new software update.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro receive OxygenOS 10.3.2

The OnePlus 7 series will get system as well as camera improvements. The OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro will get optimised RAM management along with better system stability.

On the camera front, the OnePlus devices will get enhanced stability while shooting slow-motion videos. OnePlus users were facing the unknown disappearance of screenshots from the gallery. This will be fixed. Additionally, the video playback speed will be synced with the audio.

In addition to this, the Android security patch has been updated to 2020.03, that is the March security patch. However, the OnePlus 7 series hasn't received the April security patch.

As a reminder, the new OxygenOS 10.3.2 update will be initially available for some users and will eventually reach out to all the users. OnePlus advises users not to use VPN to get the update as it won't work.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is prepped up to launch the new OnePlus 8 series on April 14 via an online event. The series is likely to contain the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and there could be the OnePlus Z device. The OnePlus 8 series is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, UFS 3.0 flash storage, LPDDR5 RAM, and will support 5G network.

