OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T receive OxygenOS update: Know what new features they will get

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

OnePlus might have launched the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T back in 2017 but the Chinese company is still managing to get both its three-year-old smartphones some software updates. Both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T have received a new OxygenOS update, bringing in a couple of improvements for the devices.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update

As suggested by a Reddit user, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users will receive an updated Android security patch and an improved system stability. Additionally, the software update will lead to general bug fixes.

While the new OxygenOS software update doesn't bring any new feature to the table, at least the older OnePlus smartphones are receiving some updates for smooth usage. However, OnePlus hasn't made anything official. Hence, it could be a gradual update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T users.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Specifications and Features

For those who have forgotten, the OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, there is a dual-camera setup at the back (20MP and 16MP) and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge and features a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the front.

As for the OnePlus 5T, the device has a bigger 6-01-inch Full HD+ display and also has a Snapdragon 835 processor. Other specs remain the same as the OnePlus 5, except the OnePlus 5T has a bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Latest technology reviews, news and more