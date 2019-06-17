Nubia Red Magic 3 set to launch in India today: Expected price and specs

Nubia is set to launch its new gaming smartphone in India today under the Red Magic branding called the Nubia Red Magic 3. The phone targets the pro-mobile gamers and backs amazing specs and features. The phone was first launched in China and will be unveiled at an event today at 6:30 pm IST.
As far as the specs are concerned, the Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display featuring 90Hz refresh rate. Other specs include a Snapdragon 855 processor in three variants of 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM with 128GB storage and 256GB storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.
Other features of the phone include a hexagonal-shaped fingerprint scanner at the back with RGB light and comes with an internal cooling fan for reducing the temperature.
The Nubia Red Magic 3 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The Nubia Red Magic 3 price is not announced yet, but considering the flagship specs with gaming features, the phone could be priced between 35-40k in India.
