Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 9 PureView with five camera array and ZEISS Optics launched in India

HMD Global has finally launched its flagship smartphone called the Nokia 9 PureView in India. The company had been testing the phone for some time recently and comes with a 12 Megapixel Penta rear camera setup that includes two RGB and three monochrome lenses, which helps to capture 10-times the amount of light compared to the single colour sensor with ZEISS Optics.

The phone has been developed in cooperation with multi-sensor camera company Light, that captures HDR shots via five cameras concurrently with 12.4 stops of dynamic range as well as a 12 Megapixel depth map and fuses it into 12 Megapixel photo that offers an outstanding dynamic range, backed with the depth of field to refocus. The camera setup is capable of shooting 60 Megapixel images in burst mode with the processing ability of up to 240 Megapixels of data. Users can also capture images in uncompressed RAW “DNG” format with the ability to edit them directly on the phone using Adobe Lightroom and Native black-and-white photography. On the front is the 20 Megapixel front camera.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.99-inch Quad HD pOLED display with 2560×1440 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It powers on a 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 processor with 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform and Adreno 630 GPU. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and runs on Android 9.0 (Pie).

For cameras, the Nokia 9 comes with a 12 Megapixel rear camera with an f/1.82 aperture that includes 2 x RBG sensors and a 3 x mono sensor. with LED flash. On the front is a 20 Megapixel camera for selfies.

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor featuring Water-resistant (IP67). It features a single speaker with smart amp that includes 3 x mics with spatial recording. For connectivity, the phone comes with Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), USB Type-C and GPS/ GLONASS. It houses a 3320mAh battery and comes with fast charging along with wireless charge technology.

Nokia 9 PureView price

The Nokia 9 PureView price is Rs 49,999 and comes in Midnight Blue colour. The phone will be available via Nokia.com and Flipkart from 10th July, followed with other top mobile retail outlets, from 17th July.

The Nokia 9 PureView launch offers includes 10 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank Credit cards and Debit cards via EMI and regular transactions that are done through Pinelabs terminals in offline stores. There is also 10 per cent cashback on HDFC consumer durable loans which will be available on other retail outlets from the launch date to August 31 2019. Other offers include Rs 5,000 Gift card and Nokia 705 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds worth Rs. 9,999 free as a part of a limited period offer.

