Micromax launches Android TV Lineup in India

Micromax launched a new series of Google certified Android TV models that start at Rs 13,999. The company has launched a 32 inch, 40-inch and a 43-inch model that comes with 16:9 aspect ratio. The new TV lineup will be going on sale in India from 11th July via Flipkart.

The new Micromax Android TV comes with Google Play Store access, backed with music, movies and games. The televisions come with a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant with a voice-enabled search. As if now, not much is known about the details of the newly launched Micromax Android TVs.

Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics, said in a statement, "The Google Certified Android TV is meant for those who want a larger than life entertainment experience by being packed with multiple compelling features and the fully automatic washing machine aims to make everyday solutions simpler and hassle-free".

Adding to its portfolio, Micromax also launched a fully automatic top loading washing machine that starts at Rs 10,999.

(With IANS inputs)

