Netflix is testing new plans. Will Netflix finally get cheaper for Indian users?

Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix testing new plans

Netflix is one of the most popular video streaming platforms and it arguably offers a wide range of online content to view. However, we can’t deny the Netflix plans are expensive, especially in India. To solve the issue, Netflix could finally introduce new plans on an annual basis. Read on to find out if Netflix will finally get cheaper.

Netflix testing new yearly plans

According to a Twitter user with the name Tanmay Patel, Netflix is in the testing process of new long-term plans in addition to its monthly ones. The video platform seems to have started testing the plans for real users and Patel is one of them.

Hey @NetflixIndia @beebomco recently I got this on Netflix android app....netflix Annual plan .... I am interested ❤ pic.twitter.com/neXpWoYkvV — Tanmay Patel (@Tanmay__Patel) November 27, 2019

As per the tweet, Netflix is displaying three annual plans to users; the Rs. 4,799 plan for 12 months, the Rs. 3,359 plan for 6 months, and the Rs. 1,919 plan for 3 months. All three plans are shown at discounted prices, suggesting that initially Netflix will provide a discount of up to 50%.

While details regarding the new long-term plans remain unknown, it is suggested that the plans will be for both mobile and web versions of Netflix.

Indiatvnews.com contacted Netflix for the same at the time of writing and are awaiting a response.

Will Netflix finally get cheaper?

If we compare Netflix with its rivals (Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and the most recent Disney+), it really needs to do something about its pricing as the competition clearly offers way affordable plans.

For this, Netflix even introduced the Rs. 199 per month mobile-only pan so that users can spend less to enjoy all the content it offers. However, the plan has quality restrictions.

Also Read: Facebook video calling device Portal to work with WhatsApp: Here's how

If new long-term plans get introduced, Netflix can lower down its price as compared to the current prices and could attract more and more users. Still, it won’t make it extremely affordable, given that Amazon Prime’s yearly plan costs Rs 999. Nonetheless, it will be a step towards affordable plans and we hope it gets official soon.

We will let you know once this happens. Hence, stay tuned.

For more technology news, click over here.