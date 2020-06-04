MTNL introduces Rs. 251 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity and more

Image Source : FILE New MTNL prepaid plan

MTNL has introduced a new prepaid plan -- the Rs. 251 prepaid plan -- in India. The new plan by the telecom operator comes in after various other telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone launched their own Rs. 251 prepaid plans. Read on to know what new the Rs. 251 prepaid pack brings to the table.

MTNL Rs. 251 prepaid plan: Offers, validity and more

The new Rs. 251 prepaid plan by MTNL provides users with 1GB of data per day and once the daily limit is reached, users will be charged 3 paise per 10KB. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days, meaning users get a total 4G data of 28GB.

The plan also offers free unlimited local and national voice calling to users, which makes the plan stand out as the Rs. 251 plan by other telecom operators offers 250 minutes every day. Additionally, users get free 100 SMSs per day. However, the plan is not available in all circles and you need to head to the MTNL website to see if the pack is available for you to recharge.

To recall, Vodafone, Airtel, and Jio have recently launched their respective Rs. 251 prepaid plans. All the Rs. 251 prepaid plans from Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel are data add-on packs and provide users with 50GB of additional, which they can use on top of their existing prepaid plans. While Vodafone Rs. 251 plan provides a validity of 28 days, Jio has a validity of 30 days. The Airtel Rs. 251 pack doesn't have a validity of its own and follows the validity of the existing plan.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage