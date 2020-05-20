Airtel Rs. 251 prepaid data plan announced: Benefits, validity and more

Image Source : AIRTEL New Airtel Rs. 251 data pack introduced

Airtel has introduced a new prepaid data plan -- the Rs. 251 prepaid plan -- for users in India. The new Rs. 251 prepaid pack joins the existing data plans available for prepaid users in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Airtel Rs. 251 data pack: Benefits, Validity and more

The Rs. 251 prepaid data pack by Airtel provides users with 50GB of additional 4G data. This is an add-on pack and offers users with extra data on top of the existing prepaid plan. One thing worth noting is that the plan doesn't provide users with voice calling or SMS benefits. Additionally, the Rs. 251 plan doesn't have a validity of its own and will go on until the primary prepaid plan goes on. For instance, if your prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days, the Rs. 251 plan will also have a validity of 28 days.

For those who don't know, Reliance Jio also has a Rs. 251 prepaid plan that also provides Jio users with an additional 50GB of 4G data along with the existing prepaid plan for a particular Jio number.

To recall, Airtel recently introduced the long-term Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan that provides users with 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network, 100 SMSs a day for a validity of 365 days. The plan also offers free Airtel Xstream premium subscription, Wynk Music access, and free Airtel Secure solution to provide antivirus to your smartphone. It also includes free Hellotunes, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag recharge, and 28-day free access to online courses via Shaw Academy.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage