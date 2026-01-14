Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's residence in Delhi; fire tenders rushed to spot | Video A fire was reported at the residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, located at 21 Mother Teresa Crescent Road in Delhi. At least three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out at the official residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad at 21 Mother Teresa Crescent Road in the national capital on Wednesday morning, prompting an immediate response from the fire department. According to officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the incident was received at 8:05 am.

No casualties reported

While the initial alert mentioned house number 2, it was later confirmed that the fire had occurred at house number 21, belonging to Prasad. The fire broke out in a bed kept in one of the rooms of the house.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. It was not immediately known if the Patna Sahib MP was home at the time of the incident.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by 8.35 am. No one was injured in the incident, the DFS official said.

Fire tenders and a Delhi Police forensic team were deployed at the residence to assess the situation. The cause of the fire is being investigated, and further details are awaited.

