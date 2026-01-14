BTS World Tour 2026 announced: Dates, venues, ticket sales; Is India on the list? BTS have officially announced their World Tour 2026, revealing a massive global run across multiple continents. While the tour dates and cities have been confirmed for several regions, find out if India features on that list.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung aka V, and Jungkook have officially announced the dates and cities for their upcoming world tour. The update was shared on Weverse on Tuesday evening through the group’s official page. As of now, there is no confirmation of BTS performing in any Indian city.

The tour will open with three concerts in Goyang, South Korea, scheduled for April 9, 11 and 12. The world tour will then continue across 2026 and 2027.

BTS World Tour 2026: Dates and cities

The seven-member K-pop group is set to embark on one of the biggest tours of their career. The tour will span 34 regions across five continents, featuring 79 shows spread over 2026 and 2027. An immersive 360-degree stage has also been announced as part of the tour’s scale.

According to BigHit Music, the tour kicks off on April 9, 2026, with three major shows at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. BTS will then head to Japan, performing two nights at the Tokyo Dome.

BTS World Tour 2026: North America, Europe and beyond on the tour map

The North American leg of the BTS World Tour is extensive, covering 12 cities and 28 shows. Confirmed stops include Tampa, El Paso, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas, East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago, before concluding with a four-day finale in Los Angeles.

The tour will also travel through Europe, South America and Australia, underlining the global scale of the run. The announcement further noted that additional cities will be added in 2027, including stops in Japan, the Middle East and other regions.

BTS World Tour 2026: Ticket sales details

Tickets for BTS’ ARMY Membership holders will be available for purchase from January 22 to 23, based on local time zones. General ticket sales will open on January 24 across all regions included in the tour.

Is India on BTS’ 2026 tour list?

For Indian ARMYs, the answer is still unclear. India has not been officially announced as a tour destination yet, and no Indian city appears on the current list of stops.

That said, the ARMY has their hopes up. On December 27, Kim Taehyung aka V stirred excitement during a Weverse live when he greeted fans by saying, "Namaste, namaste, Indian ARMY. See you next year!" While it was not a formal announcement, the moment has fuelled speculation that India could be added in a later phase of their world tour. For now, Indian fans are waiting and watching closely.

BTS comeback album set for March 20, 2026

After exactly three years and nine months, BTS will finally make their comeback with their fifth studio album, scheduled for release on March 20, 2026, at 1 PM KST. The seven members of the boy band took a temporary pause in 2022 to complete their mandatory South Korean military service.

Announcing the album, BigHit Music stated, "This new album is especially meaningful as it marks the group’s first album release in approximately three years and nine months, while also presenting the direction the seven members will move toward going forward."

The album will feature 14 tracks and is described as a love letter to ARMY. "Featuring 14 tracks, the album is packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their comeback as a whole group. Filled with the music that's most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time," the agency added.

