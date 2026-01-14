BMC election 2026: EC sets up 23 centres as vote counting to begin in phases for 227 wards BMC Election 2026: The counting will be conducted in phases, meaning only two wards will be counted at a time. Once the counting for these two wards is complete, the counting for the next two wards will begin.

The Election Commission on Wednesday said during the BMC election results day, the counting for all 227 wards will not begin simultaneously and it has set up 23 counting centres for the elections as the vote counting will start in phases on January 16. The counting will be conducted in phases, meaning only two wards will be counted at a time. Once the counting for these two wards is complete, the counting for the next two wards will begin.

23 vote counting centres have been set up

A total of 23 counting centres have been set up. This means that only 46 wards will be counted at any given time, the EC said. According to the Election Commission, this approach will expedite the counting process because all the human resources will be focused on only two wards at a time.

One consequence of this phase-wise counting is that the trends for all 227 seats will not be available from the beginning. It will not be immediately clear which party is leading in all 227 seats as soon as the counting begins. It will take some time for a clear picture of the results to emerge.

In the meantime, the campaigning for the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections ended at 5:30 PM on Tuesday.

Code of conduct violated after end of campaigning

A CCTV video from Nagpur is going viral, showing a man placing pamphlets in front of people's houses and shops late at night. When some people noticed this activity, they chased him, but the two men escaped on a motorcycle.

According to reports, a complaint was filed at the Gittikhadan police station around 2:00 AM. It is believed that the CCTV footage is from Ward 14, and it is also alleged that the pamphlets were being distributed by the BJP.

Some Congress party workers saw the man distributing the pamphlets in their area late at night. When they chased him, the two men fled on a motorcycle. Residents of the area went directly to the police station and filed a complaint. The police have registered the complaint and started an investigation.

The prominent civic bodies going to polls include Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Nashik, Malegaon, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded-Waghala, Parbhani, Jalna, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur.