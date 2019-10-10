Motorola One Macro Launched in India at Rs 9,999

Image Source : IANS Motorola One Macro launched at Rs 9,999

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Wednesday introduced its new Motorola One Macro in India in India with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The device comes equipped with triple camera setup at the back with special focus on macro photography. The phone will come in Space Blue colour and will be online for sale from 12 October at 12 AM, on Flipkart. The device comes with a special launch offer of Jio cashback of Rs 2200 and an additional 125 GB data. The device will be part of Google's Android One series.

Motorola One Macro Specifications

The device comes packed with a 4000mAH battery which the company has claimed can last up to 2 days in single full charge. On the inside the phone is powered with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and comes paired with 4 GB RAM, inbuilt storage of up to 64 GB. Talking about the design and display, it gets a 6.2- inch Max Vision HD+ (720x1520 pixel) display with U-shaped notch, the phone display is stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio.

Motorola has emphasized the device’s Macro photography focused camera. The triple camera setup on the back gets a 13-megapixel primary lens with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. The primary camera will be assisted with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture. The phone also gets a laser focus module for focusing, in addition to the triple camera setup. The device can record videos of 1080P with 120 fps. On the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel camera with HDR and portrait mode for taking great selfies.

"Its AI camera system comes with quad sensors and laser autofocus technology that allows you to focus in a fraction of a second for exceptional pictures," the company said in a statement.

(With IANS inputs)