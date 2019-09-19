Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
Mi Band 4 first flash sale over, next on September 28

The Mi Band 4 went for its first online sale at 12 PM on September 19 and was out of stock within hours. The next sale for device begins on September 28

New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2019 14:13 IST
Mi Band 4 first flash sale over, next on September 28

The next generation of Mi's fitness band, Mi Band 4 went on its first flash sale on Mi.com and Amazon.in at 12 PM, today. The next sale for the device begins at 1 PM on September 28. The Mi band 4 was launched in India at the Mi Smarter Living 2020 event on September 17. The event also saw the launch of Mi water purifier, Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 and two new additions to the Mi TV. Priced at Rs 2,299, Mi Band 4 comes in 4 colour variants. 

Mi Band 4 Specifications

Talking about specifications of the Mi band 4, the fitness band comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 120x249 pixels. A 2.5D tempered class with anti-fingerprint coating sits on top of the display to protect it from any fingerprint marks, scratches or physical damage. It comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

The display has a colour depth of 24bit and produces a maximum brightness of 400 nits on the requirement.

The band has a battery of 135 mAH and Mi claims it can last up to 20 days in a full single charge of 2 hours. The band can also be paired with mobile phones running on Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later, through the Mi Ft App.

The device comes with 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope; PPG heart rate sensor that keeps a 24x7 monitoring of your heart rate. The six workout modes on the Mi Band 4 include cycling, treadmill, outdoor running, walking, exercise and swimming monitoring. In addition to other features that were available on the previous Mi Bands, the new Mi Band 4 has also got a new swim tracking feature that lets you keep a track of your swimming performance

