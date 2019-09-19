Image Source : MI Mi Band 4 first flash sale over, next on September 28

The next generation of Mi's fitness band, Mi Band 4 went on its first flash sale on Mi.com and Amazon.in at 12 PM, today. The next sale for the device begins at 1 PM on September 28. The Mi band 4 was launched in India at the Mi Smarter Living 2020 event on September 17. The event also saw the launch of Mi water purifier, Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 and two new additions to the Mi TV. Priced at Rs 2,299, Mi Band 4 comes in 4 colour variants.

Mi Band 4 Specifications

Talking about specifications of the Mi band 4, the fitness band comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 120x249 pixels. A 2.5D tempered class with anti-fingerprint coating sits on top of the display to protect it from any fingerprint marks, scratches or physical damage. It comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

The display has a colour depth of 24bit and produces a maximum brightness of 400 nits on the requirement.

The band has a battery of 135 mAH and Mi claims it can last up to 20 days in a full single charge of 2 hours. The band can also be paired with mobile phones running on Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later, through the Mi Ft App.

The device comes with 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope; PPG heart rate sensor that keeps a 24x7 monitoring of your heart rate. The six workout modes on the Mi Band 4 include cycling, treadmill, outdoor running, walking, exercise and swimming monitoring. In addition to other features that were available on the previous Mi Bands, the new Mi Band 4 has also got a new swim tracking feature that lets you keep a track of your swimming performance